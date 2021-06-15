Man arrested in Rhode Island, charged after deadly June 15 shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multi-state effort has led to the arrest of a man charged with murder in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators announced Thursday evening that Saquaine Lewis, 24, is charged with the murder of Dontae Kennedy following an early morning shooting that happened on June 15 on Waterwood Lane.
According to a news release from CMPD, Lewis was arrested in Rhode Island on June 22. Investigators confirm CMPD worked alongside the Middletown Police Department to make the arrest.
Lewis will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date.
He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CMPD urged anyone with information about the case incident to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20210615-0223-00.
