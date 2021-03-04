Triple shooting at Salisbury restaurant leads attempted murder charges, police say

SPD says the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the Los Arcos Mexican restaurant on Klumac Road. Officers found the victims on scene, and had the two critical victims taken to a local hospital, while the third victim was treated and released on scene by EMS.

While on scene, police say they got a description of the car the suspect was in, and that information was sent to other officers. This lead to the quick discover of the car at the intersection of Highway 601 and East Ridge Road. The driver was taken into custody and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, is now in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.