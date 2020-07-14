Suspects shoot up home, crash into church van in Rowan County

Rowan County deputies want to know who shot at a home and crashed into a nearby church's vehicles.

The Rowan County Sheriff's office wants to know who left behind a chaotic scene in Salisbury.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Barbour street Monday. They found the shooting started in a nearby home. Deputies found shell casings and live ammo at the scene. At least one bullet entered the home.

Deputies said the suspects hopped in a 2017 Toyota Corolla and drove off. However, they didn't make it off Barbour Street before they crashed into a nearby church's van and bus. Deputies describe the car as "wrecked," but the suspects ran away.

K-9 units weren't able to locate the suspects.

Deputies said they found evidence in the car and the home where the suspects were. They believe this incident may be tied to several other shootings in Salisbury.