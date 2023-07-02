Overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte injures one, Medic says

The incident occurred at Nations Crossing Road and and W. Woodlawn Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting at Nations Crossing Rd and W. Woodlawn Rd, according to Medic.

The incident occurred around midnight early Sunday morning. The victim was transported to Atrium hospital.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. As of now, we have not received a response.

We will continue to update this story as new information is released.

