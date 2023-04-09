Shooting in southwest Charlotte leaves one person injured, Medic says

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on West Arrowood Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting on Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Medic responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

They arrived to find one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, who was then transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about the shooting or possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information and will update this story as new details are released.





WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts