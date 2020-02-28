CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hospitalized late Thursday after a shooting in Charlotte's Steele Creek neighborhood, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Around 11:50 p.m., 911 received calls about a shooting near 14600 Lions Paw Street, which is located near South Tryon Street.

One man was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

No arrests have been made.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching the area for the suspect.

The investigation is on-going. Detectives and officers are hoping to speak with potential witnesses in order to determine the motive for the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

