CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting investigation was underway Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Holliford Ct.
Medic confirmed one was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.
