CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting investigation was underway Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Holliford Ct.

Medic confirmed one was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

FBI: Wells Fargo worker stole tens of thousands, posted stacks of cash on social media

Video: Octopus had bald eagle in death grip until fishermen stepped in

Craigslist ad for 'grandma' without family on Christmas goes viral