CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting was under investigation in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of N. Tryon St.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the man was grazed by a bullet.

CMPD added the shooting happened at Family Dollar, and the victim walked to Sams Mart for help.

No arrest was made at the time of the incident.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

South Carolina homeowner kills man breaking into house, deputies say

SC high school legend James 'Radio' Kennedy dies

FBI: Wells Fargo worker stole tens of thousands, posted stacks of cash on social media