Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition following surgery, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said three persons of interest are being questioned about the incident at this time.

