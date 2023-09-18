4 people shot in Uptown Charlotte overnight, CMPD says

Officers did not find any victims at the scene but learned that four people self-transported themselves to the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people are in the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte overnight Monday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call along North Tryon Street, near East Fifth Street, just before 2:25 a.m.

Officers did not find any victims but learned that four people self-transported themselves to the hospital. Police then went to the hospital to speak with witnesses.

North Tryon Street remains closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Sixth Street due to the investigation, police said. The roadway is expected to open soon.

No word on whether there are known suspects at this time. WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

