A football star, a father, and a baby boy all died in shootings across the Charlotte area this week. Their loved ones are left to mourn

Three victims in two separate shootings are being remembered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Across the Charlotte area Saturday night, families and friends mourned the loss of loved ones to gun violence. Two vigils were held, one in East Charlotte and the other in Monroe, after two separate shootings claimed three lives.

In East Charlotte, football teammates joined the family of 15-year-old John Daniel Morales. He was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student and loved playing under the stadium lights. But his life was cut too short, and now two other teens are charged with murdering him.

At J.M. Alexander Middle School, a football game in Morales' memory was played. His sister told WCNC Charlotte the sport saved his life.

“Everybody here has their own story to tell about him, and he touched every single person out here," she said.

In Monroe, loved ones grieved the deaths of Darion McClendon and his four-month-old son Da'mari. They were shot and killed at a family barbeque last week. Da'Mari's great-grandmother said the family is distraught by the loss.

“I know I have to be there for them," she said. "They are going to be okay, we have to get through this.”

Balloons were released into the evening sky at Creft Park, symbolizing father and son's journey to heaven. But the family is still left to grapple with the shocking loss that unfolded during what was supposed to be a relaxing get-together.

As of writing, the Monroe Police Department has not announced any arrests in the deaths of Darion and Da'mari, nor have any suspects been identified. Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call police at 704-282-4700. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.