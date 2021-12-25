1 person dead, 2 others injured in shooting early Christmas morning, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in west Charlotte Saturday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call along Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue in Charlotte.
Officers found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Another victim was transported to Novant Main with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. Police said a third victim also transported themself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.
Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.