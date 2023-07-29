Shooting in east Charlotte seriously injuries one person, Medic says

The shooting happened late Saturday morning on Hollyfield Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

The incident happened late Saturday morning on the 6000 block of Hollyfield Drive in east Charlotte.

The shooting victim, whose identity is unknown, was transported to the hospital by Medic. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about this incident.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts