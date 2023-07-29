x
Crime

Shooting in east Charlotte seriously injuries one person, Medic says

The shooting happened late Saturday morning on Hollyfield Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in east Charlotte, according to Medic

The incident happened late Saturday morning on the 6000 block of Hollyfield Drive in east Charlotte. 

The shooting victim, whose identity is unknown, was transported to the hospital by Medic. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about this incident. 

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information. 

