Police search for car after shots fired at Chambers HS football game

Officers on-scene told WCNC Charlotte they were searching for a specific vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired near Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte toward the end of Friday night's football game.

A WCNC Charlotte photojournalist who was filming the game heard the gunshots ring out just before 10 p.m. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded as people rushed to clear the area.

An officer on the scene told WCNC Charlotte they were looking for a specific car that may have been involved.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, CMPD, and Medic for more details. As of writing, information about possible injuries was not known.

Stay tuned for updates.