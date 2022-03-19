Fight at Charlotte nightclub ends in shots fired at officers, police say

The suspect was taken into custody and now faces a handful of charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fight at a Charlotte nightclub devolved into shots fired in a nearby parking lot early Saturday morning, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were also fired at.

CMPD said they were called to the scene along North Caldwell Street around 1:32 a.m. for a physical attack at the nightclub. While officers started investigating, the department said several fights in an adjacent parking lot started breaking out. Officers worked to break up the fights, but gunfire rang out as this happened.

@CMPD Homicide Detectives are conducting an assault with a deadly weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer investigation at the 300 N Brevard Street in the Central Division. On Saturday, March 19, 2022, shortly before 1:32 a.m., Officers responded to 225 N Caldwell Street. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/pTKQCcEcMV — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 19, 2022

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Drew got a rifle amidst the fray and started firing at people, including officers.CMPD said no officers were struck nor did any officers fire their own guns.

During the gunfire, CMPD said officers started splitting up to take cover and figure out what to do next. One officer was reportedly able to tackle Drew and take him into custody.

Drew was taken to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, and is now charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Medic also confirmed to WCNC Charlotte one person was taken from the scene for treatment of minor injuries.

