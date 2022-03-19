Fight at Charlotte nightclub ends in shots fired at officers, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fight at a Charlotte nightclub devolved into shots fired in a nearby parking lot early Saturday morning, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were also fired at.
CMPD said they were called to the scene along North Caldwell Street around 1:32 a.m. for a physical attack at the nightclub. While officers started investigating, the department said several fights in an adjacent parking lot started breaking out. Officers worked to break up the fights, but gunfire rang out as this happened.
Police say 27-year-old Tyler Drew got a rifle amidst the fray and started firing at people, including officers.CMPD said no officers were struck nor did any officers fire their own guns.
During the gunfire, CMPD said officers started splitting up to take cover and figure out what to do next. One officer was reportedly able to tackle Drew and take him into custody.
Drew was taken to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, and is now charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Medic also confirmed to WCNC Charlotte one person was taken from the scene for treatment of minor injuries.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.