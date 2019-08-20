CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shots were fired at a CVS in Charlotte during an armed robbery on Monday night, police said.
It happened at 9308 Kendall Drive around 7:45 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man robbed the store and fired a gun, but no one was hurt.
The suspect ran away; officers and K9s did not track him down, police said.
