CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shots were fired at a CVS in Charlotte during an armed robbery on Monday night, police said.

It happened at 9308 Kendall Drive around 7:45 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man robbed the store and fired a gun, but no one was hurt.

The suspect ran away; officers and K9s did not track him down, police said.

