CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children were not injured after a man fired shots into the car they were sitting inside of Monday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m

An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was sitting in an unmarked police car on East WT Harris Boulecard when he witnessed a man fire shots into a car with two adults and two children inside. The front windshield of the officer’s unmarked patrol car was hit by the gunfire, but the officer was not injured. Police don’t believe the officer was the intended target.

A 2-year-old and 5-year-old sitting inside the targeted car were not injured and neither were the two adults also inside.

Officers arrested Orlando Mickens Jr., 21, for his involvement in a shooting and charged him with five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between Mickens and a person inside the car targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

