A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital after shots were fired into multiple homes in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Windy Valley Drive, just off Old Mount Holly Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road around 4 a.m. Police said the suspect shot into at least four homes.

The 15-year-old was grazed in the leg by one of the bullets while she was sleeping, CMPD said. She was taken to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to recover.

CMPD officers are going door-to-door for any potential witnesses of the shooting. So far, police have not identified a suspect or made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

