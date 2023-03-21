Shots fired into Kings Mountain home, police investigating

The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying those responsible.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a home on Friday, March 17.

Around 11:30 p.m. that Friday, Kings Mountain Police received a call that shots had been fired into a home on Fulton Street near Gantt Street.

Officers responded to the area and confirmed several rounds were fired, striking a home. No injuries were reported.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police department at 704-734-0444.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts