1 person shot at NC A&T, university official confirms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot on the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus around 8:41 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to the Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations, Todd Simmons.

An Aggie Alert notified students that there were shots fired near the rear of the student center on campus.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Simmons. He reportedly self-transported to the hospital, according to Simmons.

The victim was not an NC A&T student, according to Simmons.

At this time there is no suspect and it is unclear what led up to the shooting or how many shots were fired, according to Simmons.

Both the University Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department are working together on the case.

