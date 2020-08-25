Shots fired at demonstrators; one person arrested

Fort Mill Police say a car drove by the demonstration and the driver fired a gun out of the car window.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Police said one person was arrested after firing shots near a demonstration on Monday.

Demonstrators called police to the intersection of I-77 and Sutton Road just before 7 p.m. They reported a vehicle drove by several times and the occupants inside made derogatory remarks and yelled obscenities at them.

The victims also told police that as the vehicle turned from Sutton Road onto I-77 northbound, the driver of the vehicle put his arm out the window and was holding a handgun. The demonstrators said they heard multiple shots fired. No one was hurt.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper was in the area and immediately began to try to track down the vehicle. Authorities said they found the vehicle abandoned around Gold Hill Road and Deerfield Drive and witnessed another car trying to get away.

Officers were able to stop the second vehicle with three men inside. After questioning the individuals, two of them were released without charges. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Marquise Damarius Asomani, was arrested.