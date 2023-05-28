Shots fired at officers serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say

No officers were hit by the gunfire, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — No officers were injured after someone in a passing car fired shots as officers were serving a search warrant in Gastonia, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to a shots fired call just before 7:20 a.m. along North Falls Street, near West Granite Avenue, where officers from another jurisdiction were serving a search warrant.

While officers were attempting to serve the warrant, someone in a passing car shot at them, according to police.

#BREAkING GPD investigating report of shots fired at officers from another jurisdiction serving search warrant at home in 500 blk of N. Falls St.



Shots toward officers reportedly came from passing car.



NO OFFICERS struck by gunfire.



Call of shots fired rcvd at 7:18 am pic.twitter.com/Gxvw1ELcGE — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 28, 2023

No officers were hit by the gunfire, police said. No word yet on what agency was serving the warrant.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.