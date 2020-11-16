WATCH LIVE: 3 shot outside Guilford County Courthouse

Police will have an update on the situation at 1:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro Monday afternoon.

Police said shots were fired on Eugene Street shortly before noon. The courthouse, city hall, and Guilford County Sheriff's Office went on lockdown as a precaution.

Investigators didn't say if anyone was hit. Police will provide more details in a press conference at 1:15 p.m.

Crime scene tape is blocking off several roads near the Courthouse, and Guilford County EMS tweeted that people should avoid the area due to an "evolving incident."

A Guilford County government official said people are being let back inside the courthouse to resume the day.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for the latest updates.