Shots fired outside of Northlake Mall, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shots were fired outside the Macy's at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Police said the shots were fired after a fight outside the mall escalated. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, according to CMPD.

Northlake Mall normally closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. CMPD did not specify when the shots were fired.

The incident is under investigation. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Northlake Mall for more information.

Earlier in February, CMPD investigated another shooting that took place at Northlake Mall. In that incident, a single shot was fired during a fight between two people. Nobody was injured in that shooting either, though two people were treated for non-shooting-related injuries.

