KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Kannapolis man.

Police say that 77-year-old Norris Lee Torrence was last seen in the area of 124 Forth Worth Avenue in Kannapolis. He was driving toward Mt. Ulla, N.C. in a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with NC license plate WVT-9160.

Torrence is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds. He has short black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve, button-up shirt with blue jeans and a black baseball hat with “Walk with Jesus” printed on the front.

This is the second time Torrence has been reported missing this month. He was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on May 4.

Anyone with information about Torrence’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-920-4000.

