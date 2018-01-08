BOONE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Watauga County man.

Lester Allen Trivette, 68, was last seen on Soc Houck Road in Boone earlier this week. He is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Police believe that Trivette has dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants and brown work boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.



