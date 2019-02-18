WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in Wilmington are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man.

A Silver Alert was issued for 85-year-old Donald Walter Calder after he disappeared from his family's home on Pinecliff Drive Sunday evening. Wilmington Police said Calder may have a small suitcase with him.

Calder is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark gray dress pants, a red dress shirt and a black winter coat.

If know anything about Donald Calder's whereabouts, you're asked to call Wilmington Police at 910-943-0473 or 911 immediately.