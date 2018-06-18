CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered Salisbury man.

Police believe that 69-year-old Thomas Wayne Arnn suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen in the area of 1217 Dogwood Lane in Salisbury.

Arnn is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and may be driving a black 2013 Volkswagen Beetle with Missouri license plate PM7W2J.

Anyone with information about Arnn’s whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333. Click here for information.

