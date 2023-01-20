SLED charges SC police chief with misconduct in office

SLED said the case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed Friday that agents had charged Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson, 45, with misconduct in office.

An arrest warrant states that from Dec. 19, 2021, through June 17, 2022, Vinson "committed malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance of his official duties in the investigation, disposition, and prosecution" of a hit and run that took place on Dec. 19, 2021, while acting in his official capacity as Chief of Police.

Vinson allegedly "negotiated and disposed of the case" in municipal court without proper authority to do so, and failed to make proper communications about the negotiations and disposition.

Vinson, who lives in Lancaster, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

