SLED investigates deadly shooting involving an officer in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have been called in to investigate following a shooting that involved an officer in Laurens County.

According to Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, an officer was involved in a shooting there around 8 p.m. The shooting, Reynolds said, happened in the area of Old Stable Lane and left one person dead.

The sheriff has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to independently investigate as is department protocol. The sheriff's office is also deferring all questions regarding the case to SLED.