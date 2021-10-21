21-year-old charged with setting house fire, killing parents and brother in Iredell County

Corey Alexander Cook made statements about his involvement in his family's death and the fire, deputies said.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting a house fire in July, killing his parents and brother, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

On Friday, Corey Alexander Cook told investigators about his involvement in his family's death and the fire he allegedly set at the home he shared with them, according to the sheriff's office.

Cook was charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson, according to the sheriff's office.

On July 29, the sheriff’s office and firefighters responded to the home, located at 109 Loram Drive in Troutman. Witnesses informed first responders there may be people inside the home.

After the fire was extinguished, Cook's parents, Johnny Bryan Cook, 60, and Angela Duncan Cook, 51, as well as his brother John Lawrence Thomas Cook, 27, were found dead inside the home, deputies said.

Deputies said Cook told detectives there had been a domestic incident at the home and his mother told him to leave. As he was leaving the home, Cook claims he saw his father standing in the doorway with a gun, according to deputies.

In July, officials said Cooke had driven to his grandmother's house, where a 911 call was initially made.

Cook was later interviewed by the sheriff's office after he was identified as using his family's credit cards to obtain money. During the interview, Cook confessed to the use of the cards and made a statement about his involvement in the death of his family.

Cook was also charged with 17 counts of felony identity theft and was given a $75,000 bond on these charges.