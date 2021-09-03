SC man sentenced in 'incredibly disturbing' child sex abuse case

Bradley Mark Corlew of Chester, South Carolina, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

CHESTER, S.C. — A 33-year-old South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after being found guilty on multiple child sex charges.

Bradley Mark Corlew of Chester County, about an hour southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with various child sex assault charges back in September 2019.

Chester Police began their investigation on Aug. 22, 2019, when then-34-year-old Sara Lacy reported she had been assaulted by then-31-year-old Corlew. Further investigation uncovered nine juvenile victims.

The children are not being identified due to their age, but the police said they are relatives of Lacy and Corlew. The victims testified at Corlew's trial, which resulted in multiple guilty verdicts on charges such as first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The incidents spanned between December 2018 and August 2019.

Lacy was also arrested at the time, but the charges of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by a legal custodian are still pending. Her most recent court date was in September 2020.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams called the case "disturbing" because of the number of incidents involved.

"Out of 26 years in law enforcement, I've not yet come across a case that was as disturbing as this one," he said. "Incredibly disturbing."

Michelle Blue lived near the home where police said the abuse happened. She recalled seeing kids playing out on the street.

"It just makes me feel like I should've ran up there and got those babies," Blue said. "If I'd had a clue, they'd have been down here. They'd have been down here, and the police would've been here."