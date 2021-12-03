Man shot along South Boulevard in Charlotte, police confirm

The victim is expected to survive, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is expected to survive after a shooting happened Friday evening.

Details are still developing, but Medic confirmed around 8 p.m. a person was taken from the scene along South Boulevard near Tyvola Road for treatment. CMPD later confirmed the investigation was ongoing, and that the man shot is expected to survive.

The events preceding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The shooting along South Boulevard wasn't the only violent crime CMPD responded to Friday night. Not long after, officers responded after two men were wounded by gunfire in east Charlotte.