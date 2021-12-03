x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot along South Boulevard in Charlotte, police confirm

The victim is expected to survive, and the investigation is ongoing.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is expected to survive after a shooting happened Friday evening.

Details are still developing, but Medic confirmed around 8 p.m. a person was taken from the scene along South Boulevard near Tyvola Road for treatment. CMPD later confirmed the investigation was ongoing, and that the man shot is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Charlotte sets new record high Friday

The events preceding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The shooting along South Boulevard wasn't the only violent crime CMPD responded to Friday night. Not long after, officers responded after two men were wounded by gunfire in east Charlotte.

RELATED: Two men shot near apartment homes in east Charlotte, police say

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.    

Related Articles


In Other News

South Carolina nursing director could face decades in prison for alleged faked COVID vaccine cards