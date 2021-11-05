SC kidnapping and carjacking suspect arrested in Florida

The investigation started after two juveniles knocked on mutliple doors, saying they had been carjacked and kidnapped.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is in custody in Florida after two juveniles told deputies they were carjacked and kidnapped.

Chester County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Mountain Gap Road near Highway 97 early on Nov. 8 after reports that two juveniles had been knocking on doors in the area and saying they had been carjacked and kidnapped.

The juveniles told deputies they had been fueling their 2012 Chevy Camaro at a Pilot gas station in Clinton, South Carolina around 9 p.m. on Nov. 7 when it happened. The victims said as they were fueling the vehicle, the suspect approached them, showed them a large sum of cash, and asked for a ride.

Deputies confirmed the suspect has since been identified as Curtis Tompkins of Greenwood, South Carolina. The victims have not been identified.

The victims told deputies they agreed to give Tompkins a ride, but before long, he pulled out a firearm then took one of the juvenile's cell phones. At this point, the juveniles said, Tompkins began to order them around, pointing the gun at them and saying he would hurt them. The victims said Tompkins eventually ordered them to stop at the QT gas station in Richburg, South Carolina, to refuel.

After getting back on the road, the victims told deputies that Tompkins took control of the vehicle and traveled Mountain Gap Road toward Highway 97. While on this road, the victims said Tompkins stopped the vehicle and ordered one of the juveniles to step out while the other remained inside the vehicle.

At this point, both juveniles got out and fled the car. They told deputies Tompkins fled in their vehicle.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office began investigating the incident and worked with several other agencies including the US Marshals Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office in Florida, and more in an effort to find Tompkins.

On Nov. 11, officials confirmed the stolen 2012 Chevy Camaro was located in Florida. After a pursuit, Putnam County deputies took Tompkins into custody. He is currently being held in the Putnam County Florida Detention Center and awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Tompkins faces several charges from the Chester County Sheriff's office: attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials confirmed Tompkins is also facing charges in Florida.

