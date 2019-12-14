BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — One South Carolina sheriff's says it is using decoy packages to help catch package thieves this holiday season.

Berkeley County deputies say they are placing multiple decoy packages around the county so they can catch the thieves in action, adding "video and tracking devices make this easy and fun."

"Just know that when we catch you, and we will, that you will be famous as your photo will be posted here for everyone to see," a Facebook post says. "Nobody likes a thief, particularly a thief that is stealing someone's Christmas," they warn.