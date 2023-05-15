Cocaine found taped under fake pregnancy belly during traffic stop, deputies say

Deputies said they became suspicious of the couple after they gave conflicting stories about the woman's due date.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are facing charges after deputies said they were found with cocaine under a rubber fake pregnancy belly during a traffic stop.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies in the area stopped a vehicle along Interstate 85 when they noticed unusual behavior. Deputies allege that the two gave conflicting information about the woman's due date, which raised suspicions.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Cemeka Mitchem, realized deputies were catching onto her story and ran from the car. When Mitchem bailed, the drugs fell from her fake stomach. In total, deputies recovered more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Mitchem and the driver, identified as Anthony Williams were taken into custody at the scene and now facing charges for trafficking cocaine.

