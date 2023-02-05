Groom critically injured in crash that killed bride hours after wedding released from hospital

Aric Hutchinson broke both of his legs, suffered multiple broken bones in his face and brain injuries in a crash that killed his new bride hours after their wedding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man who was critically injured in a deadly crash caused by a suspected drunk driver is out of the hospital, family members said.

Aric Hutchinson and his new wife, Samantha, were leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach when their golf cart was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Samanta Hutchinson died from her injuries, while Aric suffered two broken legs, multiple broken bones in his face and brain injuries. Two other people on the cart were injured in the crash.

Annette Hutchinson, Aric's mother, posted an update on GoFundMe that said Aric was released from the hospital while he continues his recovery. More than $690,000 has been raised for the family so far.

"He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife," the post reads. "Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam's funeral along with her family."

The driver of the car in the crash was identified as Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. She was charged with DUI involving death and reckless homicide.

