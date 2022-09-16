Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident and said that one other suspect escaped.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.

When deputies arrived, they said the homeowner came out of the home unarmed but confirmed that he had shot a man when that person and another tried to break down his door. The homeowner said that at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Investigators said the homeowner cooperated with detectives and told them where the used firearm was and also provided security video. The sheriff's office didn't suggest the homeowner would face any charges but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities haven't released the name of the deceased, only describing him as a 25-year-old man who was armed. The other suspect escaped in what was described as a dark sedan.