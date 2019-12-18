LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster County man was arrested after investigators said he distributed child pornography.

Mark Erwin Miller, 61, is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by South Carolina's Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Miller, who is accused of distributing child pornography.

If convicted, Miller could face up to 10 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

