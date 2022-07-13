3 South Carolina men sentenced to prison for defrauding Lowe's of more than $450,000

By making fake business accounts, the men were able to use worthless checks to fund these accounts, and fraudulently buy merchandise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, June 13, a U.S. District Judge sentenced three South Carolina men to prison after they all plead guilty to a scheme that defrauded Lowe's Home Improvement of more than $450,000.

Bobby Cherry, Michael Montgomery, and Russell Calvin will all have three years of supervised release.

Cherry will serve 41 months, Calvin will serve 33 months, and Montgomery will serve 27 months. The three men will also jointly pay back the $450,000 and more as restitution.

The plot began in August 2019, when the three defendants and other co-conspirators made business accounts for fraudulent landscaping and home improvement companies, passed fake checks to fund the accounts, and purchased expensive landscaping equipment.

From August 2019 to March 2020, the defendants opened more than 30 fraudulent business accounts, helping them obtain thousands in merchandise.

The scheme impacted six North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Union County, as well as several in South Carolina and Georgia.

