Multi-county police chase ends in Gaston County

Investigators say Jarrett Hunter hit a Gastonia Police squad car and tried to hit a Gaston County officer deploying a spike strip during the pursuit.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase that spanned multiple counties ended in Gaston County with several cars damaged and a man facing multiple criminal charges.

Gaston County Police said the pursuit started in South Carolina when United States Marshals attempted to make an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

The individual in question led Marshals up US 321 into Gaston County before the pursuit ended at Dallas High Shoals Highway.

Just feet away from where the pursuit ended, Tammy Hawkins was mowing grass. She said she didn't realize what was happening at first.

"At first I thought it was a funeral because I've seen the car going slow, I've seen the police behind them," Hawkins said. "So I just turned my tractor off and I took my hat off, but then after that, I looked and I said, 'that's not no funeral.'"

She said she immediately realized it wasn't a funeral when the individual got out of the car and officers swarmed the car. The man was taken into custody, police confirmed.

WCNC Charlotte obtained arrest warrants identifying the suspect from the pursuit as Jarrett Hunter. Among other things, Hunter is accused of hitting a Gastonia Police squad car and attempting to hit a Gaston County officer deploying a spike trip during the pursuit.

Further information on the outstanding federal warrant for Hunter has not yet been released. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information at this time.