ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a woman who they say took a child without consent.

Investigators say Ellen Peters, 34, of North, took the child without permission sometime on Sunday.

Peters is described as a white female with blonde-hair, who stands, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Officials say she may be driving a grey 2002 Toyota Corolla with SC license plate number 7248-MX.

Family and friends say she could be in Dorchester County, investigators said.

"From what we understand at this point, this individual was not supposed to have custody of this child, having her connection to him severed in Orangeburg County family Court," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "However there are investigators out there right now looking for her and this toddler."

If anyone has any information on Peters' whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-4147 or

contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

