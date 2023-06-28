South Carolina crime victims received $6M in 2022. Here's how

In 2022, the Department received more than 6,000 claims, totaling $5.8 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina doles out millions of dollars yearly to thousands of crime victims.

The Crime Victims Compensation Program was created in the 1970s and is managed by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

The fund reimburses victims for lost wages, medical bills, funerals, and expenses up to $15,000.

Program manager Linda Haucklenaeu has been helping victims through the application process for years.

"We don't discriminate. if you're a victim, and you get victimized in the state of South Carolina, we're here," said Haucklenaeu.

"People don't expect to be victims right? And so when it does happen, and they're not in a position to be financially able to assist with medical bills and dental bills, we really do try to do that in that capacity," said Department of Crime Victim Compensation deputy director Debbie Curtis.

To qualify, the crime must occur in South Carolina, the victims must sustain a physical or psychological injury, and the victim must cooperate with law enforcement.

Program Manager Genita Snipes said applicants are most commonly denied for contributing to the crime or failing to cooperate with law enforcement.

"If you presented a weapon at the time of the incident, and then that contributed, to cause your injuries and that will be considered contributory conduct," said Snipes.

The biggest obstacle to getting funding, advocates say, is not knowing about it.

"We're here to help and assist all victims. We're just trying to get the word out to educate our customers about our programs," said Haucklenaeu.

The application is available online but must be submitted in person, by email, or through mail. The office says they're working to allow the form to be submitted electronically.

Curtis said it takes about 90 days for a claim to be processed. The average claim can take about three to four weeks to pay out.