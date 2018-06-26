CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police say usually these types of crimes happen in the middle of the day when no one is home.

But these criminals are breaking into homes, in the early morning hours between midnight at 6 am.

Police believe these are crimes of opportunity.

You could see the worry on some of their faces. Homeowners in Charlotte’s Far Acres neighborhood are hoping to keep their families and their belongings safe, in the midst of an unusual spike in crime.

“Over a three day stretch last week we had six burglaries,” said Officer Joel Wing. TVs, laptops, and credit cards were stolen.

There were 15 total home break ins in Myers Park, Eastover, and Cotswold since May 30th, and so far one lead.

A man was captured on a gas station surveillance camera using one of those stolen cards. The burglaries happened between midnight and 6 am.

In most of the cases, doors and windows were left unlocked.

But in others, the burglar or burglars are using the smash and grab method.

“They’d force open a door, force open a window, reach in grab something and they were gone,” Wing said.

They were gone before the homeowners even realized what happened. Luckily no one was hurt.

Next door in Madison Park, police are still searching for the masked man who cut off power to one woman’s home, before attempting to break in last Thursday morning.

Police said me dogs, surveillance cameras, and cars parked in the driveway are still major deterrents.

They are urging homeowners to lock all doors, garages, windows; close blinds so criminals can’t see what’s inside, and activate alarms.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-336-3053 and speak to a Providence Division Detective.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte's 5 Things to Know newsletter

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC