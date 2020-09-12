x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Suspects wanted in south Charlotte armed robbery

Police said three suspects robbed the Sea Story gaming arcade at gunpoint on Dec. 5 before speeding away in an unknown car.
Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police
Three suspects are wanted in connection with the armed robbery of the Sea Story arcade in south Charlotte on Dec. 5, 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a gaming arcade in south Charlotte on Dec. 5. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported robbery at the Sea Story arcade on South Boulevard, near the intersection with Clanton Road. Detectives said three suspects entered the arcade around 2:30 a.m. when two of them pulled out weapons and robbed the business. All three suspects then sped away in an unknown car. 

CMPD released surveillance photos of the suspects Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the suspects' identities or their whereabouts is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 911. 

Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police
Three suspects are wanted in connection with the armed robbery of the Sea Story arcade in south Charlotte on Dec. 5, 2020.

RELATED: Fans will be limited at ACC Football Championship Game

RELATED: 3 dead in head-on crash in Catawba County