Suspects wanted in south Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a gaming arcade in south Charlotte on Dec. 5.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported robbery at the Sea Story arcade on South Boulevard, near the intersection with Clanton Road. Detectives said three suspects entered the arcade around 2:30 a.m. when two of them pulled out weapons and robbed the business. All three suspects then sped away in an unknown car.