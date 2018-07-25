CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg reports two female employees were victimized after leaving a south Charlotte nightclub.

According to police, the two incidents happened about a week apart from each other. Police said the first incident happened on July 14 and the second happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim from the first incident was leaving work at Club Onyx when she noticed she was being followed. Police said when she stopped she was approached by a man who produced a handgun and stole some personal items from the victim.

Police said the suspect description from the first crime is a male, about 5' 7" to about 5' 8" and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he got into a dark colored sedan with another unknown suspect.

According to police, during the second incident, the victim also left Club Onyx. Police said when the victim went home she heard voices at her door and noticed two men standing outside of her home wearing dark clothes and had bandanas over their faces.

Police said both suspects, armed with handguns, forced their way into the victim's home. Police said one of the suspects sexually assaulted the victim. According to police, a second suspect inside the home was not sexually assaulted but was kept inside a bedroom.

Police said those suspects also left with personal items belonging to the victim.

Police are asking for the public's help in catching the suspect's responsible for both crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

