Crime

Person shot in south Charlotte, Medic reports

The agency said the victim was facing non-life-threatening injuries. Police were seen investigating a nearby apartments complex.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Medic said one person was reported as wounded along South Boulevard near the Carolina Pavilion Mall just before 1 p.m. Further details about the victim's condition weren't immediately available.

A WCNC Charlotte crew also noticed several officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigating an apartment complex along Nations Ford Road near East Arrowwood Road, about three miles from where the victim was found. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information.

