CMPD launches homicide investigation after two people injured in apparent shooting

Medic said one patient faced life-threatening injuries, while a second only faced minor ones.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has started a homicide investigation in the same area where Medic said two people were hurt in a gunshot wound incident late Friday night.

Medic first confirmed with WCNC Charlotte they responded to a call for a gunshot wound along Cherrycrest Lane, near Old Pineville Road in south Charlotte, around 11 p.m. Medic said two patients were taken from the scene for treatment. One patient faced life-threatening injuries, while the other would be treated for minor injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/hXYYR0ITFo — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 26, 2023

As of publication, CMPD has not released any information about what may have happened or the names of anyone involved.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new information is made available by CMPD.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts