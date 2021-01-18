One person seriously hurt after shooting in south Charlotte

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road Monday afternoon. Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

CMPD responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim's name and age have not been released.

Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No suspect information has been made available.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a detective or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.