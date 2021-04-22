Suspect in 2015 Charlotte triple homicide sentenced to 6 years

Antonio Lafloyd Robinson will spend 3-6 years in prison for his role in the deadly shootings of three men in south Charlotte in December of 2015.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged in connection with the deadly shooting of three men in 2015 will spend at least three years in prison after taking a plea deal in court.

Antonio Lafloyd Robinson pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery related to the deaths of Naquivs Benson, Jarvis Benson and Javarius McGee in December of 2015. Robinson was originally charged with three counts of murder in the case.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that Robinson was offered a plea deal after an unrelated death of a key witness in the case. A judge said Robinson will serve three to six years in prison for the charges.

On Dec. 4, 2015, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting at a home on China Grove Road in south Charlotte. When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot to death.

Robinson was later arrested in Lancaster County. A second man was also arrested and charged in connection with the shootings.

